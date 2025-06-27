Insider Trading: Signings, trades and more as free agency approaches

As trades and signings continue to flow in ahead of Free Agent Frenzy on July 1st, TSN Hockey Insiders Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger have the latest on Toronto RFA Matthew Knies, UFA Brad Marchand, Sam Bennett re-upping in Florida, teams checking in on Jordan Kyrou and more.

Dialogue continues between Maple Leafs, pending RFA Knies

GINO REDA: They are the Insiders, Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, and Darren Dreger. News continues to flow in.

Alright, Brad Treliving said his No.1 priority right now was to get John Tavares signed to a team-friendly contract so he had some cash to work with, and then No. 2 was quickly going to be Matthew Knies.

Where are we with restricted free agent Matthew Knies?

CHRIS JOHNSTON: Well, the fact that John Tavares did sign a deal that, I think, does work really well with the Leafs sets them up well for all future business, not just with Matthew Knies.

But getting to Knies at this point in time, the conversations do continue with Knies’ agent and I think the timing here is interesting, right? He’s a restricted free agent, the Leafs have his rights. But as of Tuesday, he would be eligible to sign an offer sheet if he hit the open market. Not to say he’ll do so, but from his camp’s standpoint, I think the leverage goes up if he gets to that point.

The Leafs, obviously, would like to sign him ahead of time, and in the process it does seem as though the sides, at least for the time being, are focused on a five-year term as something perhaps they can work with and maybe offer the path to a deal.

Panthers lock up Conn Smythe winner Bennett to long-term deal

REDA: Alright, as you were chatting, Dregs and Pierre, both on the phone. Do we have news or is that still…?

PIERRE LeBRUN: Yeah, the Florida Panthers signed Sam Bennett to an eight-year deal. That was their No. 1 priority, was to get the Conn Smythe trophy winner re-signed before Tuesday’s market opened.

Eight times eight for Sam Bennett, that makes sense, similar to the contract that Sam Reinhart signed a year ago right on the eve on free agency. Sam Bennett, leaving money on the table, for sure. Could have made $10 million a year, I believe, on the open market, but stays in Florida.

Leafs interested in pending UFA Marchand

REDA: And now of course, they said they could get all three. Bill Zito is targeting for all three. He’s got Sam Bennett done, [Aaron] Ekblad, maybe, is the biggest stretch, but [Brad] Marchand, not only very attractive to the Florida Panthers, very attractive around the league.

DARREN DREGER: No question about that. I would say that if Brad Marchand hits the open market, and that seems less likely given the Sam Bennett news - obviously Billy Zito is hard at it as general manager of the Florida Panthers - the Toronto Maple Leafs would consider Brad Marchand, as an unrestricted free agent, their top priority.

Why would you see the fit there? Well, look, when you see how he fit in perfectly in the playoffs, especially with the Florida Panthers, adjusting from the left wing from the right wing where he played in Florida, I think the Toronto Maple Leafs can envision Brad Marchand beside Auston Matthews and Matthew Knies once they get the Knies extension all cleaned up.

But, we’re a long way away from Brad Marchand hitting the open market.

Tavares takes hometown discount to stay with Maple Leafs

LeBRUN: And you mentioned Tavares off the top, we should touch on that. I mean, John Tavares, like Sam Bennett, by the way, left money on the table by not leaving where he was.

John Tavares, I believe, could have gone and gotten himself a two-year deal around $8 million a year had he gone to market on Tuesday, stays for under $5 million a year.

No one on this panel thought John Tavares would have been had for less than $5 million a month ago if you would have asked us.

DREGER: Agreed.

LeBRUN: He wanted to stay home. The Leafs got quite a bargain there with John Tavares.

REDA: But Tavares is happy because Tavares is exactly where he wants to be. He doesn’t have to uproot his family and he gets a chance to win with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Habs not done adding after Dobson deal?

Alright, the big news of the day for the Montreal Canadiens, obviously, Noah Dobson.

As soon as the Islanders said that he was available for trade, there was a lot of interest. The Habs come out on top, how did it all come together, C.J.?

JOHNSTON: Well, there was a lot of interest but this was a complex negotiation because Noah Dobson had one year left until potentially being a UFA. Any team making a trade for him was going to have to get a contract done, so Judd Moldaver, the agent for Noah Dobson, had permission to talk to teams.

Ultimately, it came down to the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Montreal Canadiens with the opportunity to get him. Montreal steps up in a huge way here. An eight-year sign-and-trade at a $9.5 million contract.

They got two first-rounders they gave up and Emil Heineman in the trade, itself. So, that's a big package and obviously a massive contract, but the Canadiens feel great about adding someone to their core that will be here for the foreseeable future.

LeBRUN: Yeah, a fantastic splashy move by the Habs there, and they may not be done. They want to go out and upgrade their top six. They’ve been trying for the last two months, like a lot of teams, to find a No. 2 centre. I don’t know if they’ll be able to, but they’ve showed interest in top six wingers over the last couple weeks, as well, and one of them is Jordan Kyrou of the St. Louis Blues, who has six more years left on his deal at $8.125 million a year.

His no-trade clause kicks in on July 1, on Tuesday, and so what some teams are wondering - of course Montreal is not alone, there’s a number of teams inquiring - is Doug Armstrong, the GM in St. Louis, that serious about moving Jordan Kyrou or is he just putting the old fishing rod out there like he did a bit with Brayden Schenn before the trade deadline.

When he talked to teams about Schenn, ultimately, he didn’t move him. Not everyone is convinced that Kyrou is going to move, but teams are talking.

Andersson, Byram generating interest around the league

REDA: Alright, let’s go to the blue line. Other D-men that are out there available right now that are generating some interest?

DREGER: Yeah, tons of interest, in fact. I’m thinking about Rasmus Andersson of the Calgary Flames and Bo Byram of the Buffalo Sabres.

When you look at both those clubs, obviously Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres have been very busy to this point with the JJ Peterka trade, but Calgary looks at Rasmus Andersson similarly to how Adams and the Buffalo Sabres look at Byram in saying there’s no rush.

Sure, they’re willing to continue to discuss, if not negotiate, terms on the potential of a trade. Byram is a little bit different contractually because he has arbitration rights and there’s a bit of leverage that’s lost in Buffalo if they don’t maximize the trade return in Bo Byram right now.

Nothing imminent, but again, it’s early in the process here. With Noah Dobson out of the way, I think teams are lined up to, perhaps, throw their best shot.

Senators still working on deal with Giroux

REDA: Another pending unrestricted free agent, Claude Giroux, seems like he wants to stay in the nation’s capital. The Sens seem to want him. Are we any closer to making that happen?

LeBRUN: Honestly, it feels right now that Claude Giroux wants to stay in Ottawa a bit more than the team is trying to sign him, if I’m going to read between the lines in what has been a frustrating negotiation for everyone involved.

Claude Giroux is not trying to break the bank here. They’ve got a disagreement right now on the bonus structure. We just saw Jamie Benn sign for a year worth almost $4 million if he reaches all of his bonuses. That’s they type of deal that would maybe make sense, maybe less.

But at the end of the day, Claude Giroux does not want to leave the Ottawa Senators, but in the last 24 hours, even though there has been more conversations, there has not been a lot of progress. It’s been slow moving.

So, I think frustrating for the player and I think the team, too, because the team wants to get him signed.

Draft day trades coming?

REDA: We’ve been here for a while and we haven’t spoken about the NHL Draft that goes tonight.

The interesting scenario this year is a number of teams have multiple first-round picks. Could we see any wheeling and dealing here, Dregs?

DREGER: Yeah, we could. There’s been lots of conversation around that. Many are wondering about James Hagens and where he might go in relation to the New York Islanders who now, because of the deal they made with the Montreal Canadiens, have three first-round draft picks.

They’re not going to move the first pick overall, that seems like a stretch at best. But maybe they can climb into the top five by peddling off those other picks.

If I look at picks three through seven, again, it’s unlikely that three, four, and five go. Philadelphia has six, Boston has seven. So plenty of conversation around that, and also teams outside the top 10.

Kyle Dubas and the Pittsburgh Penguins, yeah, they’ve got some designs of moving into the top 10 and Dubas has 11 and 12, so maybe there’s an opportunity there.

Lots of time still to make those type of deals.

REDA: And we’ll be out here for lots of time, because as you just saw, we had breaking news while we were chatting. So we’ll be here throughout the night to bring you all of the latest updates.

Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun, and Darren Dreger.