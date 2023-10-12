Insider Trading: Temperature rising as Sens struggle to create cap space

TSN’s Hockey Insiders discuss Pierre Dorion’s challenge of making cap room to sign Shane Pinto, the latest on Elias Lindholm and the Flames, why teams are hoarding goalies, how Kent Johnson is targeted in a culture change in Columbus and a former Oiler aiming for an NHL return this season.

Temperature rises in Ottawa as GM struggles to create cap space

Gino Reda: They are the Insiders: Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger. Gentlemen, when Michael Andlauer took over the Sens a lot of us asked, 'Hey I wonder what's going to happen with Pierre Dorion?' Could the fans be asking themselves a similar question right now Darren?

Dreger: Well, I would say Gino that the temperature is certainly rising in the city of Ottawa among the fanbase, certainly after the season opening loss to a top team, the Carolina Hurricanes. The Senators played that game without two of their top three centres, but ownership of the Ottawa Senators also appreciates that Pierre Dorion is trying to create cap space. He's trying to move Mathieu Joseph. He has had [conversations] about moving Erik Brannstrom. But until he can create that cap space, he can't engage and create the contract required to bring Shane Pinto back into the fold. So for the moment, Shane Pinto remains on the outside looking in, but there might be some good news for the Ottawa Senators as Josh Norris is expected to return to the lineup as early as this weekend.

Lindholm, Flames still can't bridge gap

Reda: That's big news. Okay elsewhere, [Owen] Power, [Rasmus] Dahlin, [Mark] Scheifele, [Connor] Hellebuyck, there have been a number of very important signings over the past week. But still nothing done between the Flames and their No. 1 centre. Where are we on that Pierre?

LeBrun: Well, those signings that you mentioned Gino, what they have in common is that opening night created a bit of a pressure point that both sides in those instances wanted to get a deal done and get it over with before the puck drop. Well, the same thing existed here in the dialogue between the Calgary Flames and Elias Lindholm and his camp led by Newport Sports except, you know, obviously a deal hasn't got done and the reality is from what we understand that they're still just not close yet on a number that would end this. And so the positive is that the dialogue continues. There hasn't been a line drawn in the sand here, so that's good. But, you know, I think the Flames look at the recent extension signed by Schiefele at seven years and $8.5 million a year perhaps is something that can be you know, looked at in the talks here with Lindholm but for now, not signed. And of course, now that the season has started, it gets harder and harder perhaps to sign a player of that magnitude.

Why NHL teams are hoarding goaltenders

Reda: We saw some pretty rough goaltending on night No. 2, so I guess it shouldn't be a huge surprise that we've noticed a pattern with a number of the clubs right now CJ.

Johnston: Well, yeah, might not be a surprise but it is unusual because right now you have five NHL teams carrying three healthy goaltenders at this point in time. That's Montreal, Detroit, Buffalo, Philadelphia and Colorado and I would suggest to you it's because they're worried about protecting their assets. We saw a couple goaltenders claimed off waivers in the preseason during training camps. And I think a lot of these teams are trying to hold back one of their more veteran players and so it's not to expose that person to waivers. Take the Canadiens for example, they have Cayden Primeau as their third goaltender right now, they didn't believe he would get through waivers. They're committed to keeping him for the foreseeable future in the NHL, no exact timeline, but they want to wait it out until some of the creases around the league are more settled.

Reda: Always interested to see how a guy handles his NHL head coaching debut and apparently Pascal Vincent doesn't mind ruffling some feathers Dregs.

Dreger: No. By healthy scratching Kent Johnson and this caused a bit of a stir I would say around the National Hockey League. But this is Pascal Vincent trying to tweak the culture of the Columbus Blue Jackets a little bit. Johnson didn't have a terrific camp. Other players played better than him hence, they're getting a start in the lineup with the Columbus Blue Jackets. But this isn't an indictment on the fifth overall pick either. Pascal Vincent knows that Kent Johnson is a special talent. He knows that he's key to a successful future for the Blue Jackets. He should be back in the lineup on Saturday.

Lightning will wait until after season on Stamkos

Reda: Steven Stamkos has been outspoken about being disappointed and frustrated that the Lightning still haven't approached him about an extension and it seems that's not going to change anytime soon Pierre.

LeBrun: No and he knows that and so does his camp led by Donny Meehan. I mean, I spoke with Julien BriseBois, the GM of the Lightning yesterday for a piece I wrote in The Athletic. And on Stamkos, BriseBois said he wasn't blindsided by those comments from his captain last month because that's exactly the sentiment that Stamkos shared with BriseBois when they met in the summer, but in those same meetings as BriseBois says, he also was very transparent with Stamkos, that they were not going to negotiate on an extension ahead of this season. And the fact BriseBois telling me that they're going to wait until after the season to address that. But BriseBois also added it would be great for Stamkos to end his career in Tampa. But right now it's about waiting to see where the Lightning are as a contender here after the season before addressing that.

Puljujarvi aiming for NHL return this season

Reda: Oilers fourth overall pick in 2016, Jesse Puljujarvi, who was traded to the [Hurricanes] just before the deadline needed double hip surgery a few months ago. What's the latest on his possible return CJ?

Johnston: Well, I'm told it's going extremely well. The rehab process has been very encouraging for Jesse Puljujarvi, so well in fact that he may be ready to return to the NHL as soon as next month. And so when it was revealed he would need that double hip surgery in the offseason, he didn't receive a qualifying offer from the Carolina Hurricanes and so he is an unrestricted free agent. He's back in Finland now, he's resumed skating, said to be feeling strong and he's looking for a new deal, perhaps a low risk option, low cost option for a team to bring in during the season.

Reda: They are the Insiders: Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger.