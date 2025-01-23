TSN’s Hockey Insiders discuss how the Leafs adjust without John Tavares and Matthew Knies, why the Jets’ trade position isn’t altered after Adam Lowry’s injury, why we shouldn’t expect Jonathan Toews back this season, the Capitals and Logan Thompson, and injury issues/concerns ahead of the 4 Nations.

Reda: The Toronto Maple Leafs were already looking for help up front and now Matthew Knies is out, so now what? To discuss that, here are The Insiders, Chris Johnston, Pierre LeBrun and Darren Dreger. Chris, do we have any sense of how long Knies is going to be out?

Johnston: We do, and in this case it's good news for the Maple Leafs, who have had to deal with their share of injuries, of course.

The early word on Knies, and there was concern when he left the game with an upper-body injury on Wednesday night against Columbus, is that this is going to be a matter of days, not weeks for him, in terms of his return, so it shouldn't be too long on the sidelines for him.

As for John Tavares, who last week left the Leafs lineup with a lower-body injury suffered at practice: He has not resumed skating at this point, so there's still a lack of clarity as to exactly when he'll be back. He's said to be progressing well, but until he's back on the ice with teammates, he's a ways off from playing again.

Could injuries force some general managers' hands as trade deadline nears?

Dreger: Around the league guys, it's going to be interesting to see if or how general managers respond to a rash of injuries.

I look at teams like the Winnipeg Jets - last week we were talking about the influence of their captain, Adam Lowry, now he's on the sidelines week-to-week, but I don't think this is going to change the positioning of general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff there.

Maybe some rest during the 4 Nations Face-Off, if needed, helps Lowry, they've got depth organizationally. That's not to say Cheveldayoff isn't listening or having conversations. If there's a forward that makes sense or an upgrade on defence that makes sense, he'll act, but I don't think he'll do it just because he's under pressure with Lowry hurt.

Timeline for a potential Jonathan Toews return to the NHL

Reda: Speaking about the Jets, Cheveldayoff has been very open about the fact that he'd like to sign Winnipeg native Jonathan Toews if and when he's ready to come back to the NHL. Is there any chance that could happen this season, Pierre?

LeBrun: Very unlikely. Toews isn't planning on coming back this season. I wouldn't bet against a guy with the heart of a lion, but that's his intentions right now according to people familiar with the situation.

Now, as far as the Jets, his hometown team, the feeling is mutual, I'm told. If and when he comes back next year, the idea of playing for the Jets would mean a lot to Toews, but there are other teams that have inquired as well, and that mere fact that some teams have called, I know it means a lot to Toews, who wasn't sure what to expect when we announced his potential comeback plans but for this year: Doesn't look like it.

What would a Logan Thompson extension look like for the Washington Capitals?

Reda: While the Jets have the best goaltender in the league, the Washington Capitals may have the best goaltending deal in the league. Logan Thompson has the third-best goals-against average and save percentage, but the bad news for the Capitals: He's a pending unrestricted free agent, Pierre.

LeBrun: No good news comes without a caveat, right? The Capitals probably wish they had extended Thompson about a month ago because he continued to be on an absolute tear.

Contract talks have finally begun to heat up between the two sides, I'm told over the last week there have been some meaningful discussion and we'll see where it goes.

In a perfect world, they get him extended before the 4 Nations break but what's a fair contract for the hottest goalie in the NHL who is coming off a league minimum salary?

Recent contracts by Mackenzie Blackwood, who signed for five years at $5.25 million per year with the Colorado Avalanche or Joey Daccord for five years at $5 million per year with the Seattle Kraken - those are certainly part of the discussion, perhaps Thompson is even above that, when all is said and done.

Injuries may start to shape 4 Nations rosters

Reda: Still on the goaltending theme: Bad news for the New Jersey Devils, Jacob Markstrom left Wednesday's game with a leg injury, gone week-to-week. Not good for the Devils or Team Sweden.

Johnston: Absolutely not, and all of a sudden the Swedish Federation finds itself thinking about contingencies, not just for Markstrom, who is out of the Devils lineup but also William Karlsson, who is listed as week-to-week by the Vegas Golden Knights.

Both of these players have a chance to miss the tournament as it's not yet fully clear what their timelines will be looking like.

Obviously with only three weeks until the tournament begins, every country is on high alert right now.

A quick note on Jani Hakanpaa, who has not played since November for the Maple Leafs - he's been named to Team Finland and he intends to be there at the tournament. He's hoping he might need a couple games beforehand, but as of right now he is planning to play.

Dreger: All of this injury news related to the possibility of the 4 Nations has owners, general managers and coaches walking on egg shells.

Imagine if you view yourself now at this point of the regular season as an NHL contender for the Stanley Cup and your star goaltender, your star forward, or your star defenceman gets hurt at the 4 Nations - players get hurt on a nightly basis in the NHL, but the non-NHL injuries are really concerning for top brass, guys.

Reda: Yeah, for a two-week span the 4 Nations Face Off seems like a really great idea for guys who want to play for their countries, but in the long run, maybe two weeks on the beach might be a better idea for their respective NHL teams.