Isaac Howard is excited by his trade to the Edmonton Oilers and potentially playing alongside Connor McDavid or Leon Draisaitl.

Howard was acquired Tuesday night in a trade with the Tampa Bay Lightning for fellow prospect Sam O'Reilly and inked his entry-level contract a short time later. He's set to make the jump to the NHL this season after winning the Hobey Baker Award at Michigan State last season.

"I think that's an unreal opportunity. I don't think you can get any better than that," Howard said of the chance to grab a top-six role with the Oilers. "Those are two of the best players in the world; they could be the two best. It's pretty incredible. I can't wait to share the ice with those guys and pick their brain.

"They're different in their own way and they're both so talented and so good, and just hearing that [opportunity exists], it's pretty incredible."

Howard had 26 goals and 52 points in 37 games last season en route to being named the top player in NCAA men’s hockey.

The 21-year-old forward was selected 31st overall by Tampa Bay in 2022. O'Reilly, who went back to the Lightning in Tuesday's deal, was selected 32nd overall in the 2024 draft.

In May, Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois said the team was unable to come to terms on a deal with Howard and that it was “unlikely” he was going to sign with Tampa Bay following his NCAA career. He admitted it was a surprise that Howard did not want to sign with the team.

“When I chatted with Isaac, he was really candid and I appreciate his honesty and I thank him for his honesty, he values the opportunity to choose the club that he believes is the best fit for him,” said BriseBois in May.

Prior to the trade, Howard would have become a free agent following his senior season at Michigan State on Aug. 15, 2026, and the Lightning would’ve received a compensatory second-round pick.

"I kind of found out, out of the blue, a little bit last night, maybe an hour before everyone else," Howard said of the trade. "It was a super cool moment and I knew when I met with Edmonton, this probably was a spot I wanted to go. It just checks all the boxes. I knew if it happened, I would absolutely love it."

The Oilers are coming off back-to-back losses in the Stanley Cup Final, but have kept their core in place this off-season, including a four-year extension for defenceman Evan Bouchard.

“I think that's why I was so excited about this fit," he said. "I watched every single Oilers playoff game the last couple of years. I think just watching, it's such high-paced, skilled and fast, and work-ethic first. That is exactly my game and I think that's why this could be such a great fit and I was really excited."

The Oilers are set to roll out a forward group with a new look after moving Evander Kane and Viktor Arvidsson in trades and losing Connor Brown to free agency. Defenceman John Klingberg also departed on July 1.

Howard and veteran winger Andrew Mangiapane headline the off-season additions in Edmonton, with forward Curtis Lazar and blueliner Riley Stillman also inking new deals with the team.