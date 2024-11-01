BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — New York Islanders center Mat Barzal has returned to Long Island to be evaluated for an upper-body injury, the team said Friday, adding a timeframe for his absence would be announced after he sees doctors.

It was not clear exactly when Barzal was injured. He finished New York’s game at Columbus on Wednesday night, its third consecutive loss to drop to 3-5-2 this season.

The Islanders are already playing without winger Anthony Duclair, who is expected to miss several weeks with a lower-body injury. Veteran Matt Martin signed a contract last week to replenish forward depth.

Barzal, 27, is the Isles' highest-paid player in the second season of an eight-year, $73.2 million contract. He has five points in his first 10 games.

