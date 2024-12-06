New York Islanders forward Pierre Engvall could be made a healthy scratch Saturday night when the team takes on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Head coach Patrick Roy did not mince words on Friday when asked about Engvall's performance in Thursday's loss to the Seattle Kraken.

"I don't want to s--- on him. I know Pierre is trying hard, and we are all trying hard. Right now, maybe, my expectations are higher than what he's been showing. That's all it is," said Roy

The Ljungby, Sweden native had 12:01 of ice time in Thursday's loss to the Kraken. Engvall played on the second line with Brock Nelson and Kyle Palmieri and did not record a point.

Engvall was a healthy scratch the team's previous two games, Tuesday in Montreal against the Canadiens and Saturday against the Buffalo Sabres.

He was placed on waivers prior to the season and was sent to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders, where he had one goal in six games.

The 28-year-old winger has three goals and two assists in 17 games this season. He scored 10 goals and added 28 points in 74 games last season.

Engvall signed a seven-year, $21 million contract with the team in 2023 that is set to expire after the 2029-30 season.