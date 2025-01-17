New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov has been suspended three games for an illegal check to the head against Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling.

Tsyplakov was not penalized for the hit, which occurred in the first period in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers. Poehling did not return to the game following the hit.

Tsyplakov, 26, is in his first NHL season and has seven goals and 12 assists in 44 games with New York.