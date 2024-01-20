Patrick Roy is back in the NHL.

The New York Islanders announced Saturday afternoon that they have fired head coach Lane Lambert and hired Roy as his replacement.

Losers of four straight games, the Isles hold a 19-15-11 record and sit sixth in the Metropolitan Division.

The 58-year-old native of Quebec City, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2006, hasn't coached in the NHL in nearly a decade, last serving as the bench boss of the Colorado Avalanche from 2013-2016.

During his three years in Colorado, Roy posted a 130-92-24 record with a lone playoff appearance, losing in the opening round in 2013-14.

After stepping down from his duties with the Avalanche in August of 2016, Roy returned to the QMJHL's Quebec Remparts in 2018 for his second coaching stint with the junior hockey franchise. Roy would coach the Remparts for five more seasons, capturing his second Memorial Cup in 2023.

Over 13 total seasons in Quebec, Roy amassed a 524-255-66 record.

Considered one of the best goalies of all-time, Roy won two Stanley Cups with the Montreal Canadiens (1986, 1993) and two more with the Avs (1996, 2001) during his playing career.