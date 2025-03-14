Veteran New York Islanders forward Kyle Palmieri did not get dealt at the deadline and it appears the two sides are nearing a contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

"Those contract talks, which started on deadline day, have continued and I'm told they're pretty close to perhaps getting an extension done," LeBrun said on Thursday's Insider Trading. "Although when the Islanders announce it doesn't seem clear, but I think they're getting close there."

Palmieri is in the final season of a four-year, $20 million contract.

The 34-year-old American has scored 20 goals and 41 points over 64 games with the Isles in 2024-25, his fourth full season with the franchise and 15th in the NHL.

Drafted 26th overall by the Anaheim Ducks in 2009, Palmieri has 266 goals and 520 points in 882 career games split between the Ducks, New Jersey Devils, and Islanders. He has 18 goals and 14 assists across 58 playoff games.

New York acquired Palmeiri, along with forward Travis Zajac, from the Devils for forwards A.J. Greer, Mason Jobst, and two draft picks in 2021.

The Islanders own a 29-28-7 record through 64 games and are five points out of a wild-card playoff spot in a very crowded Eastern Conference.