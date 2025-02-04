NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Islanders placed Mathew Barzal on injured reserve on Tuesday with a lower body injury.

Barzal, who missed 21 days earlier this season with an upper body injury, was hurt in the third period of the Islanders' overtime win at Tampa Bay on Saturday. He left in the final minute of regulation after taking a shot by the Lightning's Darren Raddysh off his left leg.

Barzal has six goals and 14 assists in 30 games this season.

The Islanders began the day in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, four points out of a wild-card spot.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/hub/NHL