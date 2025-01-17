Islanders' Tsyplakov to have hearing for illegal check to head on Flyers' Poehling

New York Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov will have a hearing Friday for an illegal check to the head of Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling, NHL Player Safety announced.

Tsyplakov was not penalized for the incident which occurred in the first period of an eventual 5-3 win for the Flyers on Thursday.

Poehling did not return to the game following the hit.

Tsyplakov, 26, is in his first NHL season and has tallied seven goals and 12 assists in 44 games.

Poehling, 26, has four goals and 11 helpers for the Flyers so far this season.