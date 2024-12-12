WINNIPEG — Ivan Barbashev scored at 3:47 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 3-2 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday.

His 14th goal of the season beat Connor Hellebuyck on the blocker side after a Winnipeg turnover.

Keegan Kolesar and Victor Olofsson also scored for the Golden Knights (19-7-3), who have won four straight games. Shea Theodore had a pair of assists and Adin Hill made 18 saves.

Nikita Chibrikov and Josh Morrissey scored for the Jets (21-9-1) and Hellebuyck made 33 saves.

Vegas outshot the Jets 12-4 in the first period, but Chibrikov scored the only goal when he was in the right spot to lift Vladislav Namestnikov’s rebound past Hill at 9:27.

The netminders weren’t busy in the second period.

Winnipeg didn’t have its first shot on goal until 13:01 into the stanza while Vegas only had three shots at that point.

The Jets picked it up late in the period and finished with six shots in the frame. The Golden Knights had 10.

Kolesar scored after picking up the puck following a Jets’ turnover in their own zone. His low shot, which might have hit something on the way in, beat Hellebuyck at 4:34 of the third.

Morrissey recorded his third goal of the season when he fired a shot over Hill’s right shoulder at 10:55 for a 2-1 lead.

Winnipeg was called for a pair of tripping penalties 13 seconds apart late in the third.

Olofsson scored with the two-man advantage to tie it 2-2 with 1:49 left. The Jets killed off the second penalty to send the game into overtime.

Takeaways

Jets: Winnipeg wasn’t attacking the net like head coach Scott Arniel keeps saying players need to do. They went a span of 18:24 without a shot on goal, from late in the first period until 13:01 of the second, but picked it up after that.

Golden Knights: Coming off a five-day break, the Golden Knights had fresh legs. They outshot the Jets 36-20 overall.

Key moment

Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi and defenceman Dylan DeMelo took costly minor penalties late in the third.

Key stat

The Jets have dropped their last eight regular-season games (0-6-2) to Vegas.

Up next

Jets: End four-game homestand on Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Golden Knights: Play the second game of a three-game road trip Saturday against the Edmonton Oilers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2024.