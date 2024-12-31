DETROIT (AP) — J.T. Compher scored the go-ahead goal on the power play with 5:34 remaining and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Tuesday night.

The win gave Todd McLellan his 600th head coaching victory. McLellan, who replaced Derek Lalonde last week, is now 2-1 as Detroit's coach.

Patrick Kane, who reached the 1,300-point mark against Washington on Sunday, also scored a power-play goal for the Red Wings. Jonatan Berggren and Dylan Larkin with an empty-netter also scored for Detroit while Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

Drew O'Connor had the second multi-goal game of his career for Pittsburgh. Alex Nedeljkovic made 21 saves.

The Red Wings won the season series over the Penguins, 2-1.

Takeaways

Penguins: Their power-play units continue to hum along. O'Connor's power-play goal early in the third period was their seventh goal in 12 opportunities over the last four games.

Red Wings: They have won consecutive games for just the third time since early November.

Key moment

With his team clinging to a 2-1 lead in the final minute of the second period, Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider blocked two shots by Anthony Beauvillier shots despite getting pushed into the net by Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin.

Key stat

The Red Wings' power-play unit has perked up since McLellan took over. It has produced at least one goal in each of the three games he's coached. Detroit was 2 for 26 on the power play in its previous 10 games with Lalonde as coach.

Up Next

The Penguins visit Florida on Friday night while the Red Wings visit Columbus on Thursday night.

