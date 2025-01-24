SCOREBOARD

Miller and Nelson headline latest TSN Trade Bait Board

The 4 Nations Face-Off may not take centre stage until mid-February, but it remains front and centre on the TSN Trade Bait Board.

Team USA forwards J.T. Miller and Brock Nelson are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, some 16 days from the Feb. 10-21 pause in the NHL regular season.

Miller shared top billing with teammate Elias Pettersson on the first TSN Trade Bait Board.

The American is considered more likely to be shipped out by the Canucks than the Swede. No options, however, should be ruled out this far from the March 7 trade deadline.

Miller has had a troubled season, but still produced 33 points in 37 games after recording a career-best 103 in 2023-24.

Vancouver, in the throes of a 2-6-2 slump and coming off a stinging 6-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday, could have incentive to make a move sooner than later.

Among teams believed to be interested in Miller are Carolina, New Jersey, St. Louis and the New York Rangers.

Pettersson is now No. 10 on the Trade Bait Board.

Nelson, a 33-year-old career New York Islander, moves up from No. 3 to 2. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 46 games.

New additions to the Trade Bait Board include Chicago right defenceman Seth Jones (No. 11), Anaheim centre Ryan Strome (No. 14) and Nashville centre Michael McCarron (No. 26), who turns 30 on Deadline Day.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25

 

Trade Bait - January 24

 
No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2025-26
1 J.T. Miller, Van C 31 37 8 33 $8M 5 Years
2 Brock Nelson, NYI C 33 46 13 28 $6M UFA
3 John Gibson, Ana G 31 20 2.76 .914 $6.4M 2 Years
4 David Savard, Mtl RD 35 41 1 10 $3.5M UFA
5 Marcus Pettersson, Pit LD 28 44 2 17 $4.03M UFA
6 Scott Laughton, Phi C 30 47 9 23 $3M 1 Year
7 Trent Frederic, Bos C 26 48 7 14 $2.3M UFA
8 Yanni Gourde, Sea C 33 35 6 16 $5.2M UFA
9 Rasmus Ristolainen, Phi RD 30 49 2 13 $5.1M 2 Years
10 Elias Pettersson, Van C 26 41 11 30 $11.6M 7 Years
                 
11 Seth Jones, Chi RD 30 31 4 20 $9.5M 5 Years
12 Jake Evans, Mtl C 28 48 11 25 $1.7M UFA
13 Ivan Provorov, CBJ LD 27 49 3 20 $6.75M UFA
14 Ryan Strome, Ana C 31 48 7 27 $5M 2 Years
15 Ryan O Reilly, Nsh C 34 44 13 27 $4.5M 2 Years
16 Drew O Connor, Pit LW/RW 26 50 6 16 $925K UFA
17 Nick Robertson, Tor LW 23 41 8 12 $875K RFA
18 Mathieu Olivier, CBJ RW 28 49 10 18 $1.1M UFA
19 Cody Ceci, SJ RD 31 51 3 14 $3.25M UFA
20 Brandon Tanev, Sea LW 33 47 8 15 $3.5M UFA
                 
21 Justin Brazeau, Bos RW 27 47 10 20 $775K UFA
22 Ryan Donato, Chi C 28 45 14 27 $2M UFA
23 Nick Bjugstad, Uta C 32 39 5 12 $2.1M UFA
24 Kyle Palmieri, NYI RW 34 46 12 29 $5M UFA
25 Mikael Granlund, SJ C 33 49 14 43 $5M UFA
26 Michael McCarron, Nsh C 30 39 2 6 $900K 1 Year
27 Will Borgen, NYR RD 28 50 2 5 $2.7M UFA
28 Dylan Cozens, Buf C 24 48 10 23 $7.1M 5 years
29 Bowen Byram, Buf LD 23 48 5 23 $3.85M RFA
30 Taylor Hall, Chi LW 33 46 9 24 $6M UFA
 

 

