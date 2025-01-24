The 4 Nations Face-Off may not take centre stage until mid-February, but it remains front and centre on the TSN Trade Bait Board.

Team USA forwards J.T. Miller and Brock Nelson are ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively, some 16 days from the Feb. 10-21 pause in the NHL regular season.

Miller shared top billing with teammate Elias Pettersson on the first TSN Trade Bait Board.

The American is considered more likely to be shipped out by the Canucks than the Swede. No options, however, should be ruled out this far from the March 7 trade deadline.

Miller has had a troubled season, but still produced 33 points in 37 games after recording a career-best 103 in 2023-24.

Vancouver, in the throes of a 2-6-2 slump and coming off a stinging 6-2 loss to Edmonton on Thursday, could have incentive to make a move sooner than later.

Among teams believed to be interested in Miller are Carolina, New Jersey, St. Louis and the New York Rangers.

Pettersson is now No. 10 on the Trade Bait Board.

Nelson, a 33-year-old career New York Islander, moves up from No. 3 to 2. He has 13 goals and 28 points in 46 games.

New additions to the Trade Bait Board include Chicago right defenceman Seth Jones (No. 11), Anaheim centre Ryan Strome (No. 14) and Nashville centre Michael McCarron (No. 26), who turns 30 on Deadline Day.

Age as of March 7, 2025 / Contract status beyond 2024-25