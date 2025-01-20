Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller wants to focus on his current team as trade rumours continue to swirl around the team.

Miller’s name has been involved trade rumours since an alleged rift with teammate Elias Pettersson began to surface. Both Miller and Pettersson’s names are mentioned on TSN’s Trade Bait Board with TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reporting during Tuesday's Insider Trading that Miller is more likely to be dealt of the two.

“I’m planning on being a Canuck today, tomorrow,” Miller told reporters after his team’s 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. “Whatever happens, happens. I’m focused on the next game.”

The 6-foot-1 centre is on the second season of a seven-year, $56 million contract and carries a full no-movement clause. He carries a cap hit of $8 million per season.

After having a career year with 37 goals and 103 points in 81 games last season, Miller has eight goals and 31 points in 35 games this year.

Miller missed 10 games for personal reasons when he took a leave of absence from the team from Nov. 19 to Dec. 12.

Canucks’ captain Quinn Hughes is keeping tabs on all the noise surrounding Miller and Pettersson, but he says he hasn’t seen it affect their games.

“I think that’s part of my job, to be aware of things like that and just have a good feel for what’s going on.” Hughes said on Saturday. “But through everything, I thought everyone played amazing, and especially ‘Millsy.’ Over the last bunch of years, six years, he’s a guy that’s always going to compete, show up, a lot of passion, and a lot of care.”

Miller helped lead the Canucks to a Pacific Division title last season, but the team hasn’t had the same type of success this season.

Vancouver sits in fifth place in the division with a 20-15-10 record and are one point back of the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card position in the Western Conference.

Prior to Saturday’s win against the Oilers, the team had lost six of their last seven games, which only enhanced the attention surrounding Miller.

“Yeah, he’s struggling. He’s caught in between,” head coach Rick Tocchet told the media after their 5-1 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday. “Seems like every time he’s on the ice, something bad happens,” I think he’s got some bad luck, but he’s also got some reads that he’s got to look at himself and focus on some of these reads.”

Miller went on to record two assists and two penalty minutes the next game against the Oilers while recording 20:25 of ice time.

The Canucks look to remain in the win column as they host the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday before heading to Edmonton for the rubber match of their season series.