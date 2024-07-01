The Carolina Hurricanes have re-signed defenceman Jaccob Slavin to an eight-year extension worth $51.69 million.

The contract runs through the 2032-33 NHL season.

Slavin, 30, is on the final season of a seven-year, $37.1 million deal he signed with the Hurricanes in July of 2017 and was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the 2024-25 campaign.

The 6-foot-3 left-shot defenceman recorded six goals and 37 points in 81 games this season where he won the Lady Byng Trophy for the second time after only recording eight penalty minutes.

Slavin added a goal and three points in 11 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the New York Rangers in the second round.

He previously won the Lady Byng in 2021 after recording three goals and 15 points with only two penalty minutes in a shortened 56-game season.

Drafted 120th overall by the Hurricanes in 2012, Slavin has 49 goals and 272 points in 665 career games.