The Detroit Red Wings have signed goaltender Jack Campbell to a one-year, $775,000 million deal.

Campbell, 32, was bought out of the remaining three seasons of his five-year $25 million deal by the Edmonton Oilers on June 30.

The 6-foot-3 netminder only appeared in five games with the Oilers last season, going 1-4 with a 4.50 goals-against average and .873 save percentage.

He spent most of the season in the AHL, going 18-13-1 with the Bakersfield Condors with a .918 save percentage and 2.63 GAA.

Drafted 11th overall by the Dallas Stars in 2010, Campbell has a career 93-52-18 record with a .909 save percentage and 2.76 GAA split between the Stars, Los Angeles Kings, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Oilers.

Campbell’s best season came during the 2021-22 campaign while playing for the Toronto Maple Leafs. He went 31-9-6 with a .914 save percentage and 2.64 GAA and representing Toronto at the 2022 All-Star Game.

The Port Huron, Mich., native represented the United States at the 2015 World Championship in Czcehia, taking home a bronze medal.