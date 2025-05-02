Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel, Los Angeles Kings captain Anze Kopitar, and Tampa Bay Lightning forward Brayden Point were named finalists for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy.

The Lady Byng is awarded "to the player adjudged to have exhibited the best type of sportsmanship and gentlemanly conduct combined with a high standard of playing ability."

Kopitar is looking to win his third Lady Byng after earning the award in 2016 and 2023. The 37-year-old finished with 67 points and just four penalty minutes in 81 games. Eichel is a first-time finalist for the award.

Eichel led the Golden Knights with a career-high 94 points in 77 games while taking just four minor penalties, tied for the fewest among players who finished in the top-20 in the NHL in points.

Point scored 42 goals and 82 points in 77 games this season.. The 29-year-old finished with seven penalty minutes and just one minor penalty. Point is a two-time finalist for the award and finished third in voting in 2022-23.