NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist, and Vegas beat Nashville for their sixth straight win.

Reilly Smith and Brett Howden also scored and Shea Theodore had two assists for Vegas. Adin Hill made 23 saves.

Ryan O’Reilly scored and Justus Annunen stopped 27 shots for Nashville, which has lost three of four.

Tied 1-1 entering the third period, Smith scored the go-ahead goal at 6:25 on a Vegas power play. Howden added an empty-netter in the final minute to give him a goal in three straight games.

O’Reilly gave Nashville a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 5:53 of the second.

Eichel tied it at 8:26, tapping home a rebound after Theodore’s shot hit traffic in front and landed at Eichel’s feet. The goal extended his point-scoring streak to six games.