LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel and Nic Roy each scored two goals and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Islanders 5-2 on Saturday night.

Pavel Dorofeyev also scored for the Golden Knights, who had lost six of their last seven while getting outscored 29-15. Logan Thompson made 28 saves.

Mathew Barzal and Matt Martin scored as the Islanders lost for the third time in four games (1-2-1). Ilya Sorokin stopped 24 shots.

Eichel scored in the first and third periods, the latter with an assist to rookie Lukas Cormier in his NHL debut, while Roy got his in the second and third to bolster an offense that was starving for life.

Eichel, who leads all Golden Knights with 16 career points against the Islanders, put Vegas ahead 1-0 when his one-time blast got past Sorokin 6:25 into the game.

The lead was short-lived, as an official replay ruled Barzal’s shot traced the top of the net just inside the crossbar, tying the game at 1-all with 8:47 left in the first.

Thompson, who was starting the fifth straight game for Vegas, looked incredibly sharp, more so than he’s been recently.

As the Islanders outshot Vegas 16-9 in the first period, Thompson was a major reason the game remained tied 1-1.

The Golden Knights took a 3-1 lead when they got goals from Dorofeyev and Roy 1:30 apart late in the second.

First, it was Dorofeyev tapping in a pass from Chandler Stephenson with 2:49 left, and then it was Roy skating into the left circle and snapping home a wrist shot with 1:19 remaining.

Starting the third period on a power play, Cormier grabbed a loose puck off a faceoff and swung the puck to Eichel, who lasered a wrist shot from the top of the right circle to give Vegas a 4-1 cushion 31 seconds in.

Martin scored a little more than two minutes later for the Islanders, and Roy followed up for the Golden Knights at 4:20 to provide the final margin.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Vancouver on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: At Colorado on Wednesday night.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL