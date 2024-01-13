Vegas Golden Knights forward Jack Eichel will miss Saturday's game against the Calgary Flames with an undisclosed injury, the team announced.

Eichel, 27, is set to undergo further testing with the team's medical staff to determine the severity of the injury, as well as a timeline for a return.

This is the first game that the American-born skater has missed this season after overcoming a severe neck issue earlier on in his career. Chandler Stephenson is set to occupy Eichel's spot on the team's first line in his absence.

The nine-year pro has registered 19 goals and 25 assists in 42 games played for the Golden Knights this season after winning the franchise's first Stanley Cup in June of last year.

More to come.