NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A free-wheeling Jack Hughes had a goal and two assists and the New Jersey Devils beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-3 on Thursday night for their fourth win in five games.

Jesper Bratt had two goals — the last a game-clincher into an empty net — and an assist, and Ondrej Palat and defenceman Jonas Siegenthaler also scored as the Devils extended the Canadiens’ winless streak to five games (0-4-1). Devils goalie Jacob Markstrom finished with 21 saves.

Alex Newhook scored twice for Montreal and Brendan Gallagher also had a goal. Sam Montembeault had 22 saves.

The Devils never trailed after Hughes set up Bratt and Palat in the opening period for a 2-0 lead.

Takeaways

Canadiens: This is a young, exciting team that creates scoring chances. Their defence is weak and has trouble clearing its zone. The Canadiens have given up 58 goals in 14 games.

Devils: Hughes was dancing all over the ice with his skating. This is the first time he looked like he did early last season, before shoulder and knee injuries limited him. His three points tied his season high.

Key moment

With the Devils leading 3-2, Markstrom made three big saves to prevent Montreal from tyinge and then Hughes scored on a nice setup from Bratt. He also had a stop before Bratt's second goal.

Key stat

Bratt extended his point streak at home since the start of the season to eight games, tying the fourth-longest in franchise history. The record of 11 is shared by Kirk Muller (1990) and Pat Verbeek (1987)

Up next

The Canadiens visit Toronto on Saturday, and the Devils visit the New York Islanders.

