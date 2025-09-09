New Jersey Devils star Jack Hughes is not shy about his desire to play older brother Quinn Hughes, the current captain of the Vancouver Canucks.

Jack, 24, already plays with younger brother defenceman Luke Hughes in New Jersey. Jack was drafted first overall by the Devils in 2019 before the franchise selected Luke fourth overall in 2021. Quinn went seventh overall to Vancouver in 2018.

"Honestly, I'm not afraid to say it. Yeah, I would love for Quinn to -- eventually I'd love to play with him," Jack told TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun on Tuesday. "And whether that's in New Jersey or at what time that takes, at some point I want to play with Quinn. But yeah, that's the question going around.

"They talk all day about it up in Vancouver, you know? But yeah I'd love to play with Quinn at some point.”

Jack is entering the third season of an eight-year, $64 million contract as his deal runs through the 2029-30 season while Luke is currently a restricted free agent without a deal for the upcoming year.

Quinn has two years remaining on his current six-year deal. After the Canucks made it to the second round of the playoffs in 2023-24, the team took a step back last season, finishing fifth in Pacific Division and missed the postseason for the fourth time in the past five seasons.

In April, Canucks president Jim Rutherford floated the idea of getting Jack and Luke to Vancouver in order to keep his franchise defenceman.

"It may not boil down to money with [Quinn]. He said before he wants to play with his brothers," Rutherford told reporters. "And that would be partly out of our control. In our control [is] if we brought his brothers here.

"This franchise cannot afford to lose a guy like Quinn Hughes and we will do everything we can to keep him here."

The 25-year-old blueliner, who was named Canucks' captain two years ago, took home the Norris Trophy as the NHL's best defenceman in 2024 and is already tied with Alexander Edler for the most points by a defenceman in franchise history with 409 (Edler played in 925 games, Hughes 433).

Internationally, Quinn and Jack played together for the United States at the 2019 World Junior Championships where they helped the Americans earn silver. Both were named to the 4 Nations Face-Off roster earlier this year but Quinn did not suit up to injury.

Quinn was one of the first six players named to Team USA in June for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy while Jack and Luke also attended the U.S. Olympic orientation camp.