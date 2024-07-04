The Carolina Hurricanes have signed forward Jack Roslovic to a one-year, $2.8 million contract.

“Jack is a dynamic player who has been an offensive contributor for his entire career,” said general manager said Eric Tulsky. “Adding another right-handed playmaker capable of injecting speed and skill into the lineup will provide a boost to our forward group.

Roslovic, 27, finished the season with the New York Rangers after he was dealt from the Columbus Blue Jackets for a draft pick at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-1 centre recorded nine goals and 31 points in 59 games split between the Blue Jackets and Rangers last season. He added two goals and eight points in 16 playoff games before the Rangers were eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final by the Florida Panthers.

Roslovic is coming off a two-year, $8 million contract he signed with the Blue Jackets in June of 2022.

Drafted 25th overall by the Winnipeg Jets in 2015, Roslovic has 80 goals and 221 points in 445 career games split between the Jets, Blue Jackets, and Rangers.

The Columbus native represented the United States at the 2017 World Juniors, taking home a gold medal.