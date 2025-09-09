Columbus Blue Jackets star centre Adam Fantilli is entering the final year of his three-year, entry-level contract and is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer.

But there appears to be no rush from either side to get a new deal done before the start of the 2025-26 season.

“We’ve had no negotiations at all,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell told Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. “I spoke with [Fantilli’s agent Pat] Brisson last week, and they’re in no hurry from their end.

“It won’t get done before the season.”

Selected third overall by the Blue Jackets in the 2023 draft, the 20-year-old Fantilli had a career year last season, scoring 31 goals and 23 assists over 82 games. He had 12 goals and 15 assists over 49 games in his rookie season in 2023-24.

“[Brisson] is probably thinking, ‘If he has back-to-back good years, we’d have more of a history to know where he’s going to fall in line from a salary standpoint,’” Waddell said. “Right now, we’d have a hard time.”

The salary cap for the 2025-26 season is set for $95.5 million and will increase to $104 million for 2026-27 and $113.5 in 2027-28.

In other Blue Jackets news, Portzline notes right winger Yegor Chinakhov has not rescinded the trade request he made this summer with Waddell still being open to moving the 24-year-old Russian for the right price.

Portzline notes Chinakhov was one of the first Russian-born players to arrive in Columbus ahead of training camp and is in "excellent shape."

“Him being here early … it’s a very positive sign,” said Waddell.

Waddell said that communication will be key if Chinakhov ends up staying in Columbus.

“If he stays, we’d have to sit down and make sure everybody’s on the same page,” Waddell said. “Regardless of where he plays, he’s going to be a restricted free agent, and I know he wants to stay over here (in North America) and make an NHL salary.”

Chinakhov originally made the trade request in July through his agent Shumi Babaev.

"I had some misunderstandings with the coach during the season. Now I would be glad to have a trade," Chinakhov said in the post. "I would like to move to a different location. Will I return to Russia? As long as I can play in the NHL, I will keep developing here."

Chinakhov got off to a solid start last season, but missed three months due to a back injury suffered in late November. He produced seven goals and eight assists over 30 games in 2024-25, his fourth season in Columbus.

Selected by Columbus with the 21st overall pick in 2020, is entering the final year of a two-year, $4.2 million contract and will be a restricted free agent next summer.