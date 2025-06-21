Jackson Smith - Defence

Team: Tri-City (WHL)

Hometown: Calgary, AB

Nationality: CAN

HT: 6-3 1/4 WT: 195 Shoots: Left

TSN Ranking Mid: 10 Final: 12

NHL Ranking Final: 13 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders

IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders

STATS LINE 2024-25 GP G PTS PIM Tri-City 68 11 54 48

Craig Button's Analysis

"Great skater who can chew up ice quickly. Beats pressure and is very good in transition. Uses skating to get into opponent's' space and plays with a territorial approach. Will play physically and has the ability to contribute offensively. Nice two-way blend."

Projection: Top 3, Two-Way D

Comparable: Noah Hanifin