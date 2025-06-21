Jackson Smith - Defence
Published
Team: Tri-City (WHL)
Hometown: Calgary, AB
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-3 1/4 WT: 195 Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking Mid: 10 Final: 12
NHL Ranking Final: 13 NAS
NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders
STATS LINE
|2024-25
|GP
|G
|PTS
|PIM
|Tri-City
|68
|11
|54
|48
Craig Button's Analysis
"Great skater who can chew up ice quickly. Beats pressure and is very good in transition. Uses skating to get into opponent's' space and plays with a territorial approach. Will play physically and has the ability to contribute offensively. Nice two-way blend."
Projection: Top 3, Two-Way D
Comparable: Noah Hanifin
Scouting Report
|Skating
|Hockey Sense
|Competitiveness
|Defensive Play
|Puck Skills
|5/5
|4/5
|4.5/5
|3.5/5
|3/5