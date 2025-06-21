SCOREBOARD

Jackson Smith - Defence

Published

Team: Tri-City (WHL)
Hometown: Calgary, AB
Nationality: CAN
HT: 6-3 1/4  WT: 195   Shoots: Left
TSN Ranking  Mid: 10  Final: 12
NHL Ranking Final: 13 NAS

NAS North American Skaters NAG North American Goaltenders
IS International Skaters IG International Goaltenders 

 

STATS LINE

 
2024-25 GP G PTS PIM
Tri-City 68 11 54 48
 

 

Craig Button's Analysis

"Great skater who can chew up ice quickly. Beats pressure and is very good in transition. Uses skating to get into opponent's' space and plays with a territorial approach. Will play physically and has the ability to contribute offensively. Nice two-way blend."

Projection: Top 3, Two-Way D
Comparable: Noah Hanifin

 

Scouting Report

 
Skating Hockey Sense Competitiveness Defensive Play Puck Skills
5/5 4/5 4.5/5 3.5/5 3/5
 

 

