Jacob Bernard-Docker will draw back into the Ottawa Senators lineup for Thursday's game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

The 24-year-old defenceman last played on Nov. 5 against the Buffalo Sabres, with Travis Hamonic jumping ahead of him on the depth chart.

Hamonic will come out of the lineup Thursday, while Bernard-Docker gets his long-awaited chance to play again.

“It’s hard. In the long run maybe it’s something good for me," Bernard-Docker said of his long stretch in the press box. "It’s made me sit down and… it’s good to face adversity every once in a while and be able to develop a strong mindset. It’s been hard but I’m pumped to get back in.”

“I just felt like it was time," head coach Travis Green said of the change. "It has nothing to do with Hammer’s play. I think Hammer had a great start to the season but also JBD has been out a little bit.

"There comes a point when you don’t get a guy in for a little bit you start to worry about, will it be too long? I thought he played a good game in Vegas which played into the decision.”



Senators out to end skid

Ottawa enters Thursday's matchup on a three-game winless skid and are looking to turn things around as their place in standings continues to slip.

Green initially said that a flat practice on Monday carried over to Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers, but walked those post-game comments back on Thursday.

“I like our group's energy. Coaches aren’t always right either. The other night when you’re emotional after a game. I might have been wrong as well about us being flat at the start of the game," Green said. "When I went and watched the game I thought there were moments in the game where the game slipped from us. I thought the first period after we watched it, we made a couple of mistakes that we’d like to have back. A couple moments where we just let our guard down.”

“Today is a new opportunity to show that your team can go through, or when they’re going through adversity, how they play," Green added. "I believe our team should have a lot of energy in their game tonight. Also playing a very good team. It’s the NHL, we’re not expecting our team to just come out and play fire wagon hockey. We’ve got to play our game. When we’re playing our game we’re playing on our toes. Last game we were playing on heels.”

Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will play Thursday after missing Wednesday's practice.

“I think it’s just confidence," Tkachuk said of getting out of the team's current tailspin. "You don’t get every bounce. That team has great players and they make great plays. It’s about responding quicker and not being fragile. Having that mental toughness and strength. That’s something they've been working on and ready to show tonight.”

Linus Ullmark will start in net against the Golden Knights, as he looks to improve on a .884 save percentage and 2.99 goals-against average in 11 games this season.