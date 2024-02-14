Jacob Markstrom is hockey’s highest-ranked heartthrob on Valentine’s Day.

The Calgary goalie is No. 1 on TSN’s latest Trade Bait Board.

Call it The Quiz factor.

TSN Hockey panelists were asked in the Feb. 13 Quiz which of three Calgary players – Noah Hanifin, Markstrom, or Chris Tanev – belonged at No. 1 on today’s Trade Bait list.

All three – Cheryl Pounder, Jeff O’Neill and Darren Dreger – slotted Markstrom in the premier position.

Last week, when Tanev was ranked No. 1 for the first time in the wake of Elias Lindholm’s trade to Vancouver, we cautioned the defenceman could be surpassed by Hanifin (then No. 6) or Markstrom (then No. 35).

It didn’t take long.

With Markstrom firmly already ensconced on the Trade Bait Board, his performance reaching the highest of levels, and news that New Jersey and Calgary were in serious – if failed for now – trade talks involving him, the 34-year-old Swede is first and foremost on the list.

Tanev is No. 2 and Hanifin, an impending UFA yet to re-sign, is No. 3.

Rounding out the Trade Bait top five are Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel at No. 4 and the Edmonton Oilers’ 2024 first-round pick at No. 5.

Guentzel has been connected to Edmonton and it’s expected any substantive move by the Oilers – whether it’s acquiring the Penguin who has 34 goals in 58 career playoff games or someone else – will cost them their first pick in the draft.

New Jersey, Carolina, and Colorado are all believed to be seeking goalie upgrades.

Markstrom is having an excellent season, posting a 17-4-2 record, 2.50 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

He also has a goalie-leading four assists, but remains stuck at zero goals despite two shot attempts at an empty net against the New York Islanders Feb. 10.

Markstrom is under contract for two more seasons at $6 million per season and has been sensational in the new year, winning eight of 12 starts and recording a .934 save percentage.