Markstrom headlines Flames podium in latest Trade Bait list

Jacob Markstrom is hockey’s highest-ranked heartthrob on Valentine’s Day.

The Calgary goalie is No. 1 on TSN’s latest Trade Bait Board.

Call it The Quiz factor.

TSN Hockey panelists were asked in the Feb. 13 Quiz which of three Calgary players – Noah Hanifin, Markstrom, or Chris Tanev – belonged at No. 1 on today’s Trade Bait list.

All three – Cheryl Pounder, Jeff O’Neill and Darren Dreger – slotted Markstrom in the premier position.

Last week, when Tanev was ranked No. 1 for the first time in the wake of Elias Lindholm’s trade to Vancouver, we cautioned the defenceman could be surpassed by Hanifin (then No. 6)  or Markstrom (then No. 35).

It didn’t take long.

With Markstrom firmly already ensconced on the Trade Bait Board, his performance reaching the highest of levels, and news that New Jersey and Calgary were in serious – if failed for now – trade talks involving him, the 34-year-old Swede is first and foremost on the list.

Tanev is No. 2 and Hanifin, an impending UFA yet to re-sign, is No. 3.

Rounding out the Trade Bait top five are Pittsburgh left winger Jake Guentzel at No. 4 and the Edmonton Oilers’ 2024 first-round pick at No. 5.

Guentzel has been connected to Edmonton and it’s expected any substantive move by the Oilers – whether it’s acquiring the Penguin who has 34 goals in 58 career playoff games or someone else – will cost them their first pick in the draft.

New Jersey, Carolina, and Colorado are all believed to be seeking goalie upgrades.

Markstrom is having an excellent season, posting a 17-4-2 record, 2.50 goals-against average and .916 save percentage.

He also has a goalie-leading four assists, but remains stuck at zero goals despite two shot attempts at an empty net against the New York Islanders Feb. 10.

Markstrom is under contract for two more seasons at $6 million per season and has been sensational in the new year, winning eight of 12 starts and recording a .934 save percentage.

 

Trade Bait - February 14

 
No. Player Pos Age GP G P CAP HIT 2024-25
1 Jacob Markstrom, Cgy G 33 33 2.50 .916 $6M 2 Years
2 Chris Tanev, Cgy RD 34 50 1 10 $4.5M UFA
3 Noah Hanifin, Cgy LD 26 53 9 29 $4.95M UFA
4 Jake Guentzel, Pit LW 29 49 22 51 $6M UFA
5 Edmonton 1st Rounder              
6 Adam Henrique, Ana C 34 51 15 35 $5.825M UFA
7 Sean Walker, Phi RD 29 44 5 19 $2.65M UFA
8 Scott Laughton, Phi C 29 54 7 23 $3M 2 Years
9 Vladimir Tarasenko, Ott RW 32 47 14 35 $5M UFA
10 Alexandre Carrier, Nsh D 27 48 4 14 $2.5M UFA
                 
11 Jake Allen, Mtl G 33 18 3.63 .895 $3.85M 1 Year
12 Jakob Chychrun, Ott LD 25 49 8 29 $4.6M 1 Year
13 Jordan Eberle, Sea RW 33 49 9 29 $5.5M UFA
14 Jack Roslovic, CBJ C 27 29 3 11 $4M UFA
15 Pavel Buchnevich, StL LW 28 50 17 40 $5.8M 1 Year
16 Nick Seeler, Phi LD 30 54 0 8 $775K UFA
17 Joel Edmundson, Wsh LD 30 36 1 3 $1.75M UFA
18 Alex Wennberg, Sea C 29 53 8 21 $4.5M UFA
19 Nic Dowd, Wsh C 33 43 8 15 $1.3M 1 Year
20 Pat Maroon, Min LW 35 49 4 16 $800K UFA
                 
21 Mikael Granlund, SJ C 31 38 5 29 $5M 1 Year
22 Colorado 1st Rounder               
23 Marc-Andre Fleury, Min G 39 24 2.91 .900 $3.5M UFA
24 John Gibson, Ana G 30 33 3.04 .901 $6.4M 3 Years
25 Frank Vatrano, Ana LW 29 52 22 38 $3.65M  UFA
26 Ilya Lyubushkin, Ana RD 29 49 0 4 $2.75M UFA
27 Matt Dumba, Ari RD 29 47 3 6 $3.9M UFA
28 Morgan Frost, Phi C 24 43 9 26 $2.1M 1 Year
29 Anthony Duclair, SJ RW 28 46 9 17 $3M UFA
30 Anthony Mantha, Wsh LW 29 48 16 26 $5.7M UFA
                 
31 Warren Foegele, Edm LW 27 49 10 26 $2.75M UFA
32 Tyson Barrie, Nsh RD 32 34 1 12 $4.5M UFA
33 Arthur Kaliyev, LA RW 22 38 6 14 $894K RFA
34 Erik Johnson, Buf D 35 44 3 3 $3.25M UFA
35 Andrew Peeke, CBJ RD 25 20 0 6 $2.75M 2 Years
36 Dallas 1st Rounder              
37 Nick Robertson, Tor LW 22 33 7 15 $797K RFA
38 Dominik Kubalik, Ott LW 28 45 9 12 $2.5M UFA
39 Kaapo Kahkonen, SJ G 27 24 3.55 .901 $2.75M UFA
40 Brett Kulak, Edm LD 30 49 2 6 $2.75M 2 Years
                 
41 Philip Broberg, Edm LD 22 10 0 0 $863K RFA
42 Tyler Johnson, Chi LW 33 38 10 14 $5M UFA
43 Reilly Smith, Pit LW 32 43 9 21 $5M 1 Year
44 Adam Boqvist, CBJ RD 23 22 0 7 $2.6M 1 Year
45 Tony DeAngelo, Car RD 28 23 2 9 $1.675M UFA
46 Alexander Barabanov, SJ LW 29 31 3 9 $2.5M UFA
47 Kaapo Kakko, NYR RW 22 32 5 8 $2.1M RFA
48 Cody Ceci, Edm RD 30 49 1 15 $3.25M 1 Year
49 Erik Brannstrom, Ott LD 24 43 3 12 $2M RFA
50 Trevor Zegras, Ana LW 22 20 4 7 $5.75M 2 Years
 