MONTREAL - Jake Allen pitched a 34-save shutout against his former team as the New Jersey Devils blanked the Montreal Canadiens 4-0 on Saturday afternoon.

Allen, who was traded from Montreal to New Jersey at last season’s deadline, denied Montreal's Owen Beck on a penalty shot with 15 seconds left to earn his fourth shutout of the season in his 20th start.

Jesper Bratt and Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist each while Paul Cotter and Luke Hughes also scored for New Jersey (31-20-6).

Sam Montembeault stopped 18 shots for slumping Montreal (25-25-5). The Canadiens have lost seven of their last eight after an impressive run in December and early January.

Bratt opened the scoring at 13:43 of the first period before Cotter made it 2-0 in the second. Jack Hughes cruised down on a 2-on-1 and scored high blocker-side to extend the lead 1:53 into the third. Luke Hughes added to the misery with a slapshot to make it 4-0 with 9:51 remaining.

Takeaways

Devils: Allen stood tall against Montreal for the second time in two weeks. The 34-year-old netminder also backstopped New Jersey with 29 saves in a 4-3 overtime win on Jan. 25.

Canadiens: Regrouped from a slow start, but couldn’t solve Allen. He slid across the crease to deny a Grade A chance from Cole Caufield late in the first and stopped Josh Anderson on a breakaway in the second.

Key moment

In-house announcer Michel Lacroix asked fans to respect the national anthems “despite recent events.” Fans in arenas across Canada have booed the American national anthem likely in response to a looming trade war between Canada and the United States, sparked by the threat of tariffs from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Fans at the Bell Centre were mostly silent, with sporadic jeers, while Cherylyn Toca sang the “Star Spangled Banner” before singing along passionately during “O Canada.”

Key stat

Bratt extended his point streak to eight games, posting two goals and 10 assists in that span. In three games against Montreal this season, he has four goals and three assists.

Up next

Devils: Begin a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament in Montreal and Boston.

Canadiens: Host the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday afternoon before entering the break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 8, 2025.