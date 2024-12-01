DETROIT (AP) — Jake DeBrusk scored a hat trick, including the game-winner in overtime, and goaltender Kevin Lankinen set an NHL record for most consecutive road wins to start a season as the Vancouver Canucks beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-4 on Sunday.

DeBrusk scored two power-play goals in a 43-second span early in the second period and assisted on Erik Brannstrom's goal that tied the game with 3:20 left in regulation. Pius Suter also scored for Vancouver.

Lankinen is now 10-0-0 on the road this season, surpassing previous record-holders Glenn Hall (1965-66) and Cam Talbot (2023-24). Talbot, Detroit's starting goaltender on Sunday, played for Los Angeles last season.

Jonatan Berggren had a goal and an assist, while Alex DeBrincat, Michael Rasmussen and Vladimir Tarasenko also scored for the Red Wings.

Talbot left the game in the second period with a lower-body injury after making 12 saves. Ville Husso replaced him and made 15 saves, allowing three goals.

Takeaways

Vancouver: The Canucks are 4-1 on their current six-game road trip and 10-2 on the road this season.

Detroit: Tarasenko, the biggest offensive addition the Red Wings made in free agency during the offseason, has scored in back-to-back games after a 16-game drought.

Key moment

Penalties to Simon Edvinsson and Justin Holl late in the first period gave Vancouver a 5-on-3 advantage that carried over into the second period. DeBrusk took advantage of Detroit's penalty-kill unit, ranked last in the league, to scored on a tip-in and a rebound.

Key stat

Suter, a fifth-year center who played two seasons with Detroit, has six goals in 11 career games against the Red Wings.

Up next

The Canucks complete a six-game road trip at Minnesota on Tuesday while the Red Wings visit Boston on Tuesday.

