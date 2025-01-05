Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Jake McCabe was ruled out of Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Flyers with an upper-body injury after being injured in a fight with Garnet Hathaway.

McCabe and Hathaway dropped the gloves near the end of the opening period and McCabe awkwardly fell to the ice with Hathaway landing on top of him. McCabe was slow to get up but did leave the ice on his own power.

McCabe missed five games last month after taking a puck to the head during the Maple Leafs matchup with the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30. He had one hit in 7:12 minutes of ice time before departing.

McCabe entered Sunday's game with one goal and 10 assists for 11 points in 35 appearances.

Toronto will be back in action against the Flyers, this time in Philadelphia, on Tuesday night.