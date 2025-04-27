Jake Neighbours had a goal and two assists as the St. Louis Blues turned in a dominant 5-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Game 4 to even the series Sunday afternoon.

The Blues scored five unanswered goals after Winnipeg's Kyle Connor opened the scoring in the first period, chasing Connor Hellebuyck early in the third period after Robert Thomas scored the team's fifth goal. Eric Comrie came in relief of Hellebuyck.

Jordan Binnington made 30 saves for the win while Tyler Tucker, Brayden Schenn and Justin Faulk also found the back of the net.

The best-of-seven, first-round series is tied 2-2 with the action shifting back to Winnipeg for Game 5 on Wednesday.

