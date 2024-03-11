The Ottawa Senators did not move Jakob Chychrun at the trade deadline, but the defenceman's future with the team is far from secure as he approaches a contract year.

Ottawa acquired Chychrun from the Arizona Coyotes ahead of the 2023 trade deadline, but with the Senators struggling, president and general manager Steve Staios confirmed he was receiving calls on the blueliner this month.

Signed through next season at a cap hit of $4.6 million, Chychrun told Ian Mendes The Athletic he knows the rumours aren't going away.

“The trade deadline is over, but people are already talking about the summer. It’s not like the chatter is going anywhere,” Chychrun said. “It’s the reality of the situation with my contract with having one year left. We’ll see what happens with my situation moving forward.”

The 25-year-old took a more serene approach to the rumours compared with his reaction to Mendes in January, when he called the media reports of a potential trade "ridiculous."

Expecting the team to take a step forward this season, then-Senators general manager Pierre Dorion gave up a 2023 first-round pick (used by Arizona to select winger Daniil But), and two second-round picks to acquire Chychrun last year.

Chychrun told Mendes that Ottawa's failure to compete for the playoffs this season has left his place on the team in jeopardy.

“What’s disappointing is not the (trade) talks. It’s the way the season has gone for us as a group. If things were different, none of this would be going on. That’s the most frustrating thing for me,” Chychrun said. “We all had such high hopes for this group and we haven’t lived up to those expectations. That’s the toughest pill to swallow."

The Boca Raton, Fla. native has nine goals and 31 points in 62 games this season after posting two goals and five points in 12 games upon joining the Senators last season.