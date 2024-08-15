A familiar face will be in Washington Capitals camp next month.

The club announced forward Jakub Vrana is joining the team on a professional tryout basis.

Vrana, 28, was the 13th overall selection of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft by the Capitals and he spent the first four-plus seasons of his career with the team ahead of a trade to the Detroit Red Wings in 2021.

A native of Prague, Vrana had three goals and five assists in 23 playoff games during the Caps' run to the Stanley Cup in 2019.

Vrana had 76 goals and 81 assists in 284 games with the Capitals.

He spent 2023-2024 with the St. Louis Blues, appearing in 21 games. Vrana had two goals and four assists with the team.

In 367 career games, Vrana has 110 goals and 99 assists with the Caps, Red Wings and Blues over eight NHL seasons.

Internationally, Vrana has represented the Czech Republic on a number of occasions and was a member of their bronze medal-winning entry at the 2022 IIHF World Championships in Finland.