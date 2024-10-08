The Washington Capitals have signed forward Jakub Vrana to a one-year, $775,000 contract on Tuesday.

Vrana, 28, joined the Capitals on a professional tryout agreement in August and recorded a goal and two points in four preseason games.

He appeared in 28 games with the St. Louis Blues last season, recording two goals and six points.

Vrana is coming off a three-year $15.75 million deal he signed with the Detroit Red Wings in August of 2021.

The 6-foot winger was placed on waivers by the Blues in December and assigned to the AHL’s Springfield Thunderbirds, registering 16 goals and 36 points in 42 games.

Drafted 13th overall by the Capitals in 2014, Vrana has 110 goals and 209 points in 367 career games split between the Capitals, Detroit Red Wings, and Blues.

Vrana helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in the franchise’s history in 2018, recording three goals and eight points 23 playoff games.

The Prague native represented Czechia three times at the World Championship and took home a bronze medal in 2022