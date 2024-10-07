Former Toronto Maple Leafs James Reimer and Zach Aston-Reese included in five players picked up on waivers on Tuesday.

Reimer, 36, was claimed off waivers by the Anaheim Ducks. The goaltender was with the Buffalo Sabres in camp this preseason.

The veteran from Morweena, Man. has appeared in 501 games over his 14 years in the league. He made his start with the Maple Leafs, where he played for six seasons before joining the San Jose Sharks. Reimer has a record of 215-177-63 with a save percentage of 0.910. He's played for the Maple Leafs, Sharks, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Detroit Red Wings.

Aston-Reese was claimed by the Columbus Blue Jackets. The centre spent last season with the Red Wings organization, playing three games with the NHL club and 61 with the Grand Rapids Griffins of the AHL. He has also made stops with the Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Vancouver Canucks claimed goaltender Jiri Patera off waivers from the Boston Bruins. Patera played in eight games with the Vegas Golden Knights in the past two seasons, where he held a 3.57 goals against average and a 0.902 save percentage.

The Vegas Golden Knights claimed centre Raphael Lavoie from the Edmonton Oilers and winger Cole Schwindt from the Calgary Flames.