Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was on the ice for the team's optional skate ahead of Monday's Game 2, reports TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Landeskog did not play in Game 1 as the Avs defeated the Stars 5-1 to take a 1-0 series lead.

According to Avs reporter Marc Moser, head coach Jared Bednar said forward Ross Colton was not feeling great this morning, but said "we'll see" what the rest of the day holds for him. Colton played 7:04 in Saturday's opener, missing most of the third period with a lower-body injury. Bednar also said Landeskog is "an option" for Monday night but would not confirm if he's in.

The 32-year-old has not played at the NHL level in nearly three years because of a knee injury but appeared in two games with the AHL's Colorado Eagles at the end of the season, tallying one goal and one assist. He was then recalled by the Avs from his conditioning stint last week.

Landeskog had 30 goals and 29 assists for 59 points in 51 games during the 2021-22 regular season. He added 11 goals and 22 points in 20 playoff games that spring as the Avs went on to win the Stanley Cup, but has not played since.

After Monday's Game 3 in Dallas, the series will shift to Denver for Game 3 on Wednesday.