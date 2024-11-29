ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Jared Spurgeon ended a 33-game scoring drought with two of Minnesota’s three second-period goals and the Wild beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Friday.

Marco Rossi also scored for Minnesota and Marc-Andre Fleury, who turned 40 on Thursday, made 20 saves to improve to 5-0-1.

The Wild is 13-0-1 against the Blackhawks dating back to Feb. 4, 2020.

Spurgeon’s long wrist shot from just inside the blue line handcuffed Petr Mrazek late in the second period for a 3-2 lead. On his 35th birthday, Spurgeon’s goals were his first since April 8, 2023, and his eighth career multigoal game.

Ryan Donato scored twice and Mrazek stopped 27 shots for Chicago, tied with Nashville for the fewest points in the NHL at 18.

Takeaways

Blackhawks: Chicago has scored first 13 times this season. Only four teams have opened the scoring more: Minnesota (15), Anaheim (14), Carolina (14) and Tampa Bay (14).

Wild: Fifteen times in the team’s 23 games, Wild goalies have allowed two-or-fewer goals, best in the NHL. Entering the game, Minnesota led the NHL with a 2.34 GAA and .919 save percentage.

Key moment

Rossi and Spurgeon scored 17 seconds apart midway through the second period — Minnesota’s fastest two goals since scoring 15 seconds apart Dec. 4, 2022 — to tie the game 2-2. Rossi completed a pretty passing play with Kirill Kaprizov and Marcus Johansson before a Spurgeon shot deflected off a defender’s skate in the crease.

Key stat

Kaprizov played his 300th career game. He’s scored 174 goals and recorded 192 assists for 366 career points. The only active players with more points through 300 games are Sidney Crosby (407), Connor McDavid (394), Alex Ovechkin (384) and Evgeni Malkin (371). Only Ovechkin (204) and Auston Matthews (176) have more goals.

Up next

The Blackhawks host Columbus on Sunday. Minnesota is home against Nashville on Saturday.

