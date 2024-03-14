The Pittsburgh Penguins announced that the shipment carrying Jaromir Jagr bobbleheads for Thursday's game against the San Jose Sharks has been stolen on the way to Pittsburgh.

As a result, the team says the bobbleheads will not be distributed at Thursday's game and will instead be handed out at a later date.

There is an open investigation as authorities work to recover the bobbleheads.

“We were shocked to be a victim of cargo theft, and we are working closely with local and federal authorities on the investigation” Penguins president of business operations Kevin Acklin said. “While this unfortunate incident adds to the legend of Jaromir Jagr, who will be in attendance as our guest at tonight’s game, we look forward to resolving this theft and delivering the prized Jagr bobbleheads to their rightful homes, with our fans."

The giveaway was set to follow the retirement of Jagr's No. 68 last month, though the 52-year-old continues to play in Czechia with Kladno Knights, a franchise he owns. He has four assists in 15 games this season.

Jagr, who won two Stanley Cup championships with the Penguins in 1991-92, is one of the most decorated players in NHL history. In 1,733 career NHL games, the Kladno, Czechia native scored 766 goals, 1,155 assists and 1,921 points. Only Wayne Gretzky (2,857) has recorded more points in NHL history than Jagr. He holds the league record in game-winning goals with 135.

Drafted fifth overall by Pittsburgh at the 1990 NHL Draft, Jagr spent the first 11 seasons of his 24-year NHL career with the Penguins. He would later suit up for the Washington Capitals, New York Rangers, Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames.

A 10-time NHL All-Star, Jagr is also a five-time Art Ross Trophy winner (1995, 1998-2001), three-time Ted Lindsay Award winner (1999, 2000, 2006), won the Hart Trophy in 1998-99 and took home the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2015-16. He was named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team seven times (1995-96, 1998-2001, 2006), the second All-Star Team in 1996-97 and the All-Rookie Team in 1990-91.