CHICAGO (AP) — Jason Dickinson scored twice, Petr Mrazek made 40 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 3-1 on Tuesday.

Seth Jones also scored for Chicago, and Joey Anderson had two assists. Connor Bedard, who wrapped the blade of his stick in rainbow-coloured Pride tape for warm-ups on Pride Night, picked up his team-best 35th assist.

Blackhawks' rookie Landon Slaggert had two assists for his first points in his sixth NHL game. But he was turned away by Calgary defenceman MacKenzie Weegar on a prime scoring opportunity, and then came up empty on another chance.

The horn sounded after Slaggert appeared to score in the third period, but a review showed the puck never went into the net. The 21-year-old forward smiled as he stood in front of the Chicago bench before the decision was announced by an official.

Calgary dropped its fourth consecutive game. Weegar scored his 17th goal with 7:35 left, and Jacob Markstrom made 24 stops.

The last-place Blackhawks improved to 6-4-0 in their last 10 games. They have just 21 victories in 72 games on the season.

Chicago rallied for a 5-4 overtime win at San Jose on Saturday, but it trailed the Sharks 4-0 early in the second period. The Blackhawks focused on putting together a better start against the Flames, and they got it.

Jones opened the scoring with a power-play goal on a slap shot from the high slot 3:35 into the first period. Dickinson made it 2-0 when he finished a pretty 2-on-1 with Anderson, beating Markstrom on the goaltender's glove side for his 19th goal at 15:15.

Jones continued his offensive resurgence after he scored twice in the comeback victory against the Sharks, including the overtime winner. The All-Star defenceman has six goals and five assists in his last 10 games.

Before his recent tear, he had just one goal on the season.

“One goal wasn’t enough, right? It’s embarrassing,” Jones said after the morning skate. “I wanted to at least give myself a chance to score instead of passing and try to look for the open man every time.”

Dickinson made it 3-0 when he scored from the slot 4:15 into the third. Anderson set him up with a nice pass from behind the net.

