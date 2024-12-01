LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored twice, Jaxson Stauber made 29 saves and the Utah Hockey Club beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-0 on Saturday night.

It was the 28th time Vegas has been shut out, but just the second time it lost 6-0, per Stathead. The Golden Knights also lost 6-0 in Calgary on Feb 9, 2022.

Clayton Keller, Alexander Kerfoot, Logan Cooley and Michael Carcone also scored for Utah.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 22 shots for Vegas.

Takeaways

Utah: Stauber was making his first start for the Utah franchise, and just the seventh of his career. The 25-year-old from Wayzata, Minnesota went 5-1-0 for Chicago during the 2022-23 season.

Vegas: The Golden Knights were shut out 4-0 in the first period. It marked the fifth time in franchise history they allowed four or more goals through the first period, while scoring none, and third time at home. They’re now 0-5 in such games.

Key moment

Opening puck drop. One night after playing one of its best games of the season, with a burst of energy against league-leading Winnipeg after returning from a five-game road trip, the Golden Knights looked flat from the start. Utah, which lost at home to Edmonton in overtime on Friday, scored three goals in the first 10:35.

Key stat

Stauber’s perfect night in stopping all 29 shots resulted in the first shut out of his career.

Up next

Utah: Hosts Dallas on Monday night.

Vegas: Hosts Edmonton on Tuesday night.

