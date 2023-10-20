Following the Edmonton Oilers’ 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers Thursday, head coach Jay Woodcroft expressed frustration in his team’s effort level amid a 1-3-0 start to the season.

“F---ing not good enough, excuse my language,” said Woodcroft to reporters post-game. “I thought our game lacked urgency. I didn’t see second and third efforts in all areas of the game, up and down our lineup.

“We know we have a standard to play toward and we’re falling short right now. It’s going to have to get fixed quickly here.”

Edmonton trailed the entire game against the Flyers. Defenceman Evan Bouchard and forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins were both minus-3 on the night. Captain Connor McDavid did not have a shot on goal and his turnover early in the third period led to Sean Walker’s shorthanded goal that put the game out of reach.

The Oilers are off to an ugly start to the season, including a blowout 8-1 loss on opening night against the Vancouver Canucks. They’ve allowed 17 goals against in four games and sit seventh in the Pacific Division. Their only win this season was a dominant 6-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

“Obviously not very good, not what we’re looking for,” said McDavid. “I think we all have another level to get to and we have been there all season.

“Lucky for us it’s only four games, but having said that, it’s been four games. It’s time to put our best foot forward and start playing good games.”

The Oilers are back in action Saturday night as they host the Winnipeg Jets.