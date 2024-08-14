Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik is in the process of selling his majority share of the team, according to Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times.

The deal is not yet complete. Vinik will reportedly retain full operational control over the club for the next several seasons and a significant stake in the new ownership group.

“I can confirm that we are in discussions to further expand our ownership group of the Tampa Bay Lightning,” Vinik said in a statement to the Tampa Bay Times. “There will be no change in the day-to-day operations of the Lightning and Vinik Sports Group. I am very excited about what is to come for the organization and we look forward to sharing more when the time is right.”

There is no timetable for the completion of the deal and would need the approval of the league's owners to become official.

The Lightning finished last season with a 45-29-8 record and were eliminated in five games by the eventual Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers.

Vinik purchased the Lightning in 2010 and was owner when the club won back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. Tampa Bay has made 10 playoff appearances, reached six Eastern Conference Finals, and four Stanley Cup Final appearances.