The Florida Panthers are making a lineup change for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, slotting Jesper Boqvist in to replace A.J. Greer.

Head coach Paul Maurice confirmed the lineup change to reporters ahead of Wednesday's series opener.

Boqvist filled in for an injured Sam Bennett in Game 3 and 4 against the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference final, where he scored a goal and tallied three points in the Game 3 victory.

In 11 games in this postseason, Boqvist has two goals and five points.

Greer missed Game 4 against the Hurricanes with an undisclosed injury, but was able to return to the lineup for Game 5. He finished with 4:22 of ice time in the series-clinching 5-3 victory.

Florida opens the Stanley Cup on the road in Edmonton, looking to replicate last year's final where they defeated the Oilers in dramatic fashion in seven games.