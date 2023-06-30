Forward Jesper Fast and the Carolina Hurricanes are working through the final details of a contract extension, according to TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston.

The deal is expected to be for two years and be in the $2.4 million range.

Fast, 31, played last season with the Hurricanes, recording 10 goals and 29 points in 80 games.

He added three goals and nine points, including two overtime goals, in 15 playoff games before the Hurricanes were swept by the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Final.

Fast’s best season came during the 2021-22 campaign where he recorded 14 goals and 34 points in 82 games while receiving votes for both the Lady Byng and Selke trophies.

The 6-foot-1 winger is coming off a three-year, $6 million contract he signed with the Hurricanes in October of 2020.

Fast was drafted 157th overall by the New York Rangers in the 2010 draft and has 85 goals and 229 points in 630 career games split between the Rangers and Hurricanes.

The Nassjo, Sweden, native represented his country at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship where he recorded four goals and six points in six games en route to a fourth-place finish.

Flames won't bring back Puljujarvi

The Hurricanes will not qualify pending restricted free agent Jesse Puljujarvi, allowing him to become an unrestricted free agent on Saturday, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reported on Friday.

Puljujarvi recently underwent double hip surgery and is expected to be sidelined for some time.

The Hurricanes acquired the 25-year-old forward at the trade deadline this past February in a deal with the Edmonton Oilers for Finnish winger Patrik Puistola.

Puljujarvi appeared in 17 games for the 'Canes, notching two assists. He added an assist in seven playoff games.