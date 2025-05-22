Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesperi Kotkaniemi skates with the team's scratches on Thursday morning and could be set to sit out Game 2 against the Florida Panthers.

Kotkaniemi has three assists while playing in all 11 playoff games for the Hurricanes so far this spring. The 24-year-old centre posted 12 goals and 33 points in 78 games during the regular season.

Mark Jankowski, who has one assist in three playoff games this year, did not join the extra session Thursday and appears set to replace Kotkaniemi. The 30-year-old winger had eight goals in 19 games with the Hurricanes after being acquired from the Nashville Predators.

Kotkaniemi is in his fourth season with the Hurricanes after joining the team via an offer sheet that went unmatched by the Montreal Canadiens. Selected third overall by Montreal in the 2018 draft, he has 76 goals and 194 points in 476 career games with the two teams.

The Pori, Finland signed through the 2029-30 season at a cap hit of $4.82 million.

Carolina trails 1-0 in the Eastern Conference Final and look to even the series before heading on the road for Games 3 and 4.