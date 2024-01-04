Forward Jesse Puljujarvi signed a professional tryout with the AHL's Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Thursday.

The move come after Puljujarvi had previously joined the Pittsburgh Penguins on a free agent tryout on Dec. 10 after being cleared for full-contact training earlier this week.

Forward Jesse Puljujärvi has joined the Penguins on a PTO. https://t.co/ztKL2g6nCq pic.twitter.com/7V3Fb6Pihe — WBS Penguins (@WBSPenguins) January 4, 2024

Puljujarvi underwent double hip surgery in the off-season. He became an unrestricted free agent after going unqualified by the Carolina Hurricanes.

Selected fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers at the 2016 NHL Draft, Puljujarvi was dealt to the Hurricanes at the trade deadline in February in exchange for winger Patrik Puistola.

In 75 games last season split between the Oilers and Hurricanes, the 25-year-old had five goals and 16 points. In seven postseason games, he had one assist.

The Alvkarleby, Sweden native has 51 goals and 114 points in 334 career NHL games.