NEW YORK - Goaltenders Jet Greaves of the Columbus Blue Jackets and Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid were named the NHL’s Three Stars on Monday.

Greaves was the first star after going 3-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average, .968 save percentage and shutout in helping Columbus (38-33-9, 85 points) remain in playoff contention. He had 16 career NHL appearances (including six this season) before last week.

McDavid was the second star after posing a league-high nine assists in three games as Edmonton clinched a playoff berth for the sixth straight year.

McDavid has 26 goals and 73 assists in 66 regular-season contests this year and is just the fourth player in league history to achieve 70-plus assists in five straight seasons joining Wayne Gretzky (13), Bobby Orr (six) and Adam Oates (five).

Hellebuyck earned the third star after going 3-0-0 with a 1.62 GAA, .931 save percentage and a shutout as Winnipeg (55-22-4, 114 points) clinched its first Presidents’ Trophy.

The 31-year-old leads the NHL in wins (46), GAA (2.02), save percentage (.924) and shutouts (eight) in 62 regular-season appearances.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 14, 2025.