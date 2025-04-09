Jets' 2021 first-round pick Chaz Lucius retires due to medical reasons

Chaz Lucius, a first-round draft choice of the Winnipeg Jets in 2021, announced his retirement from hockey on Tuesday after recently being diagnosed with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome.

In a statement, Lucius said EDS is "a hereditary disorder that affects the connective tissue that stabilizes and supports the joints and organs throughout the body."

"As I struggled with incurring and recovering from various joints injuries over the last several year, I thought I was just unlucky," he said.

"With this diagnosis of EDS, I now realize that my body impacted by EDS could not handle the physical nature of playing hockey. Given this condition, my injury history, and the physical nature of hockey, I have been medically advised not to continue to play."

The 21-year-old from Lawrence, Kan., had spent the last two-plus seasons with the Jets' American Hockey League affiliate, the Manitoba Moose.

Lucius had nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 games for the Moose in 2024-25. He last played on Feb. 9.

“After much discussion and consultation with Chaz, his representatives, and medical professionals, the Winnipeg Jets Hockey Club fully supports his difficult decision to retire," the Winnipeg Jets said in a statement.

"Chaz’s condition and struggles with Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome put him at risk of injury if he continues to play at the professional level, so we understand his choice."

Lucius played one year of collegiate hockey in the U.S., with the University of Minnesota in 2021-22, where he had 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 24 games for the Gophers. He also played junior hockey for the Western Hockey League's Portland Winterhawks in 2022-23, recording 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in just six games.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound centre also competed for the U.S. at the 2023 world junior championship, where he had seven points (five goals, two assists) in seven games as the Americans won bronze.

Lucius said he looks forward to being an advocate for others with EDS.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2025.