Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been activated from the injured reserve.

Forward Axel Jonsson-Fjällby was placed on waivers in a corresponding move.

Scheifele has missed Winnipeg's last six games due to a lower-body injury and is expected to be in the lineup on Tuesday when the Jets play the Penguins in Pittsburgh.

The 30-year-old Scheifele has 14 goals and 27 assists over 41 games for the Jets this season, his 13th with the franchise. Since being selected seventh overall in the 2011 NHL Draft, the Kitchener, Ont., native has recorded 286 goals and 400 assists over 764 career regular season games. Scheifele has 19 goals and 13 assists over 37 playoff games.

Scheifele is in the first year of a seven-year, $59.5 million contract.

Winnipeg are holding onto the third playoff spot in the Central Division with a 30-12-5 record.